Bills to release Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal

The Bills are moving on from one of their key defensive players.

According to multiple reports, Buffalo is releasing safety Jordan Poyer.

Poyer, 32, has been with the Bills for the last seven seasons. He started 16 games for Buffalo in 2023, recording 100 total tackles with four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a sack. He started both of Buffalo’s postseason games as well, recording 14 total tackles and a forced fumble.

A seventh-round pick in 2013, Poyer spent most of his first four seasons with the Browns before signing with the Bills as a free agent in 2017. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2022.

In 155 games with 117 starts, Poyer has recorded 54 passes defensed, 24 interceptions, 37 tackles for loss, and 12.0 sacks.

By releasing Poyer, the Bills will save $5.72 million against the cap.

Additionally, Buffalo is releasing cornerback Siran Neal, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. He was a heavy special teams contributor for Buffalo, having played 80 percent of the unit's snaps. The club will save $2.88 million against the cap with Neal’s release.