Bills outlast Dolphins, advance to Divisional Round

It wasn’t pretty — it was pretty ugly, to be honest. The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The game was dreadfully slow. Miami’s offense led by third-stringer Skylar Thompson had no luck managing the game clock.

Mike McDaniel and his Fish were out of timeouts long before the two-minute warning, rendering their chances futile after a failed fourth-down pass.

Kaiir Elam knocks away the 4th down pass! 📺: #MIAvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zCGXBeNnOK pic.twitter.com/TcwtDoEKgn — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023

Kaiir Elam, who had an interception earlier, broke up the pass and Buffalo was able to exhaust the rest of the clock.

There was a delay after a third-down Bills play when Buffalo was credited with a first down.

After a lengthy review, the call stood and the Bills now get to play another home game in the Divisional Round against either Jacksonville or Cincinnati.

Thompson was 18-of-45 for 220 yards with a TD and 2 interceptions.

Josh Allen was 23-of-39 for 352 yards for the Bills.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire