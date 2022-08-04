Bills Mafia keeps sending Von Miller toilet paper after dorm comments

Going away for training camp used to be the norm in the NFL. It’s very much not anymore.

This summer only eight teams are doing so, Buffalo Bills included. Not on that list? The Denver Broncos, the only team in the league All-Pro Von Miller has attended training camp with.

The idea of going away to St. John Fisher University in Rochester and staying in the dorms is very new to Miller. Sure he went to college, but he’s 33 now. It’s been a long time since Texas A&M

Earlier this summer in his first interview at Fisher, Miller made a tongue-and-cheek comment about how life is different in the dorm rooms.

Anyone who has lived that life understands what Miller meant when he said the “toilet paper is different…” because it is.

In a funny twist, Bills Mafia took that comment to heart.

On Thursday after the ninth day of training camp, Miller spoke for the second time. He said via video conference that Buffalo fans are sending him the good stuff: Toilet paper and various wipes.

Like a team player Miller is, he said he’s given it out to teammates as well. He also appreciates the gesture.

Check out the Spectrum News video below for Miller’s full breakdown of the TP situation:

#BillsMafia showing their love for Von Miller through toilet paper. "I just said, hey, the toilet paper's different and boom, boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes." pic.twitter.com/El5r2ew7cd — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 4, 2022

