Bills at Jets: Thursday injury reports
Here are the full Thursday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (5-3)
Did not practice
CB Cam Lewis (illness)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
Limited participation
RB Zack Moss (concussion)
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring)
CB Taron Johnson (concussion)
DT Justin Zimmer (knee)
Full practice
OL Spencer Brown (back)
TE Dawson Knox (hand)
Notes:
Beasley was injured prior to Week 9 vs. the Jaguars but played and was upgraded to limited on Thursday. … Brown, Knox did not play vs. the Jags but were upgraded from limited to full. … Lewis signed to the Bills’ active roster this week. … Moss was upgraded to limited.
New York Jets (2-6)
Did not practice
OL Chuma Edoga (kne)
Limited participation
RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring)
WR Corey Davis (hip)
DL Shaq Lawson (hamstring)
OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe)
QB Zach Wilson (knee)
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
The Jets announced that QB Mike White would start over Wilson vs. the Bills. … Lawson did play in Week 9 vs. the Colts. … Davis has been out for several weeks but could return vs. the Bills. … Edoga was downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday.
