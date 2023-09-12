Advertisement

Bills-Jets generates huge audience for ESPN, ABC

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

Aaron Rodgers delivers. Even if it will be the only time all year that he does.

The Week 1 Bills-Jets game generated 22.615 million average viewers late night on the various ESPN/ABC platforms, via @SportsTVRatings. That surpasses the Brett Favre revenge game against the Packers as one of the highest-rated Monday Night Football game since ESPN took over the package.

The October 2009 Packers-Vikings game drew 21.8 million viewers, but it was available only on ESPN. Last night's game was also on ESPN2 and, more importantly, ABC.

Still, it's a huge number for a modern Monday night game.

January's Bills-Bengals game averaged 23.8 million viewers, largely due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest and its aftermath.

In 1990, 41.55 million watched a December Giants-49ers game. In December 1985, 39 million tuned in for Bears-Dolphins. Numbers like that might never happen again on a regular-season Monday night.