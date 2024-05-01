Bills’ Javon Solomon excited to learn from Von Miller: ‘He’s a legend’

As a fifth-round pick at the 2024 NFL draft out of FBS school Troy, pass rusher Javon Solomon will have plenty to work on in the pros.

The Buffalo Bills recognized that, too.

“I would say one of the things he’ll have to improve is the run defense,” general manager Brandon Beane said via video conference. “Kind of an undersized guy, but he’s got great arm length, measurables and you can’t deny his sack production and so we’re excited to get our hands on him.”

Solomon did play FBS ball but he put up numbers. He logged 18 tackles for loss with 56 total, and led the FBS in sacks last season with 16.

The hope for the Bills might be an in-house mentor helping bring him along: Von Miller.

And make no mistake, Solomon was very aware of where he was drafted as well. He said following the draft that he nearly cried realizing he will get a chance to be teammates with Miller.

“There’s nobody like the one and only Von Miller,” Soloman said. “He’s a legend. He’s a future Hall of Famer.”

Solomon’s full thoughts on Miller can be found in the clip below:

