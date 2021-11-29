Bills’ Harrison Phillips tore PCL in preseason

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips confirmed an injury he previously sustained this summer.

During the preseason, Phillips suffered a knee injury. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, one to never give any information away if he can, did not provide much detail the situation at the time.

The coach described Phillips’ injury as one that “might be awhile.”

As it turns out, Phillips tore his PCL in his left knee, the same one he previously had injured. Phillips revealed that to the Buffalo News recently.

“It definitely could have been a lot worse. And I was able to work myself to be ready for Week 1 with Star (Lotulelei) being out, then got a couple more weeks of rest and now I’m starting to really feel like myself again,” Phillips said.

At the time of McDermott’s initial comment, there were mixed reports.

He said that, but a report via NFL Network called Phillips’ injury “minor” in nature.

Regardless, Phillips has found a way to get on the field and he’s had a solid impact.

The Bills did get rolled by running back Jonathan Taylor vs. the Indianapolis Colts a few weeks back with Phillips as the centerpiece of Buffalo’s defensive line. However, he’s still getting rave reviews.

Phillips is Pro Football Focus’ 14th best graded interior defender currently. He has a mark of 75.8, ahead of others such as the Tampa Bay Bucs’ Vita Vea, the Colts’ DeForest Buckner, and even teammates Ed Oliver and Lotulelei.

PFF is subjective, but that’s something good Phillips can hang his hat on moving forward.

Potentially, the Bills could use more of him even when Lotulelei does return from his spell on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

