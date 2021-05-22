Bills given odds to trade for Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Bills have one of the NFL’s best wide receiver rooms right now, but is there still room for another addition? Not only that, a massive one?

It’s previously been reported that the Falcons were fielding trade offers for wide receiver Julio Jones. The team has changed around their front office recently and making such a move could shake things up in Atlanta.

Considering there’s Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and others in Buffalo, the Bills couldn’t land Jones, could they? According to BetOnline, it actually might be possible.

Albeit a longshot.

The Bills were one of only 11 teams in the NFL who were given odds of trading for the 32-year-old this past week. Buffalo sits far behind the favorites, the Baltimore Ravens at +275, but the Bills still do clock in at +1400:

Julio Jones next team IF traded: Ravens +275

49ers +300

Patriots +450

Chargers +600

Titans +600

Colts +700

Packers +900

Eagles +1000

Giants +1400

Bills +1400

Cowboys +1600 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) May 21, 2021

Some do think sportsbooks know something the rest of us might not. While at least being a longshot is very correct for the Bills, it seems near impossible that this would happen.

According to Spotrac, the Bills have $3.2 million in cap space currently. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane would have to do some big-time moving around of numbers if Jones was to be acquired. Included in that would be restructuring Jones’ contract as it carries a near $23M cap hit.

Still, imagine how fun it’d be to see quarterback Josh Allen throwing to two All-Pro wide receivers in Diggs and Jones? The word unstoppable comes to mind.

Related