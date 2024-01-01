Bills-Dolphins wraps 2023 NFL season next Sunday night

The 2023 season will end with a bang.

Week 18 concludes on NBC and Peacock with the AFC East championship game: Bills at Dolphins.

The winner wins the division. The loser, if it's the Dolphins, will be the No. 6 seed. Miami would play the Chiefs in the wild-card round.

If the Bills lose, they might not make the playoffs at all. They'd need the Jaguars or the Steelers to lose in order to get in.

By kickoff, the stakes will be known for the Bills. The broader stakes are already known. Buffalo at Miami. Winner wins the AFC East — and also nails down the No. 2 seed in the AFC.