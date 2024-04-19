Bills defensive end Rousseau on team’s future

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills defensive mainstay was in Hornell this past weekend.

Buffalo defensive end Greg Rousseau was one of the special guests at The 48th Annual Hornell Sports Night. Rousseau joined Yankees/Twins great Chuck Knoblauch, former WWE Women’s Champion Kelly Kelly and former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf as celebrity speakers to raise money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups.

Rousseau weighed in on this past season and how the team now has unfinished business. Buffalo lost to eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Round.

As for this upcoming year, Rousseau believes it’s about holding every player to the Buffalo Bills standard and simply getting better. Rousseau registered 42 tackles and had five sacks this past season for the Bills, who won the 2023 AFC East Championship.

The 24-year-old will enter his fourth season with the Bills in 2024. 18 Sports sat down with Rousseau to discuss the future.

(PHOTO: Buffalo Bills)

