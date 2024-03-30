Bills criticized for high costs, lack of transparency on PSL prices: "It's wrong"

Bills season ticket holders have been informed that they'll be charged prices ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 for personal seat licenses, and local government officials are not happy about it.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz blasted the Bills for both the high prices and for a lack of transparency. He said New York Governor Kathy Hochul — who has been praised by the NFL and the Bills for her leadership in getting the taxpayer funding necessary to get the stadium built — agrees with him.

“I actually let representatives of the Bills and Legends – which is the sub-agent that’s actually selling the PSLs – know, in no unconditional terms, that I found it, first off, very upsetting that they would not announce what the PSL prices were for all the seats,” Poloncarz said, via WIVB. “I’ve talked to the Governor about this, she’s very concerned as well. Whatever they sell it at, they have a right to do that, but they should at least publicize what the planned PSLs are for all of the seats. So if someone who wants to still attend games but can’t afford a $25,000 PSL, but maybe could afford a $5,000 PSL, could buy those tickets. But right now, they have no idea. And it’s wrong.”

The Bills have more than 60,000 season ticket holders and are banking on most of them paying up — and banking on those who can't pay up to be replaced by plenty of other fans waiting in line.