Bills CB Josh Norman feels 'better than fine' after COVID-19 diagnosis, prays for everyone affected

Instead of preparing to return from a hamstring injury, Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He was one of four Bills players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and didn’t travel with the team to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Norman addressed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a video he posted to Twitter on Sunday, telling everyone he feels “better than fine.”

Despite feeling fine and experiencing no symptoms, Norman isn’t upset that he’s not allowed to play. He knows how serious COVID-19 is and he’s more focused on those who are experiencing symptoms.

“I definitely want to say for the people who actually are going through this in a much more severe way, my heart goes out to y’all, it really truly does,” Norman said. “People have lost their jobs over this, they’ve lost financially over this, and definitely their lives. I’m praying for everyone right now in not only this country, but this world that we can go through something like this and be better from it.”

If Norman was feeling any frustration over his situation, he didn’t show it. He’s channeling that game day energy into cooking and choosing to focus on the big picture outside of football.

Bills CB Josh Norman feels fine after testing positive for COVID-19. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

