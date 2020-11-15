Breaking News:

Bills CB Josh Norman feels 'better than fine' after COVID-19 diagnosis, prays for everyone affected

Liz Roscher
·1 min read

Instead of preparing to return from a hamstring injury, Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He was one of four Bills players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and didn’t travel with the team to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Norman addressed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a video he posted to Twitter on Sunday, telling everyone he feels “better than fine.”

Despite feeling fine and experiencing no symptoms, Norman isn’t upset that he’s not allowed to play. He knows how serious COVID-19 is and he’s more focused on those who are experiencing symptoms.

“I definitely want to say for the people who actually are going through this in a much more severe way, my heart goes out to y’all, it really truly does,” Norman said. “People have lost their jobs over this, they’ve lost financially over this, and definitely their lives. I’m praying for everyone right now in not only this country, but this world that we can go through something like this and be better from it.”

If Norman was feeling any frustration over his situation, he didn’t show it. He’s channeling that game day energy into cooking and choosing to focus on the big picture outside of football.

Oct 4, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Bills defeated the Raiders 30-23. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Bills CB Josh Norman feels fine after testing positive for COVID-19. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)