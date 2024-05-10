Bills’ Brandon Beane says Josh Allen made another draft day call in 2024 (video)

Josh Allen made one of his well-known calls to Brandon Beane during the 2024 NFL draft.

The Buffalo Bills general manager joined the Pat McAfee Show following this year’s draft. As the story went at the event, the Bills traded out of the first round.

On Day 2, Buffalo was on the clock first and ended up picking receiver Keon Coleman.

Per Beane, Allen was on board because he called the GM and let him know.

According to Beane, Allen was golfing and picked up his phone and asked him what the plan was in the second round. He said Coleman was the target and the QB gave the seal of approval.

This story unfolding might sound a bit familiar because in the past it had been revealed that Allen would discuss the draft with Beane. Just last year, Allen reached out the Beane and said he wanted tight end Dalton Kincaid… who is now his teammate.

Beane’s latest draft day story on Allen can be found below:

Brandon Beane tells the story of Josh Allen calling him on Friday morning, very casually from the driving range of the top-ranked golf course in the world (Pine Valley), asking who the Bills were gonna take with the 33rd pick pic.twitter.com/OmyNKSKPtO — Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) April 30, 2024

