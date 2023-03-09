Bill Walton being Bill Walton at the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
Bill Walton joined the Pac-12 Network set in classic fashion at the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.
Joel Berry, who famously won a national title on two sprained ankles, felt for Armando Bacot on Wednesday. “It’s very tender, but you know you’re a key part of your team and you’ve got to be out on the floor.”
Over the course of a week and a half, there are seven classes worth of boys and girls basketball teams vying for a gold ball.
Six players were given the non-exclusive franchise tag for 2023. No one, not even Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, received an exclusive tag. The franchise tag deadline passed Tuesday. Jackson ($32.4 million for 2023), Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ($10.091 million), Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($11.345 million), Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ($10.091 million), Giants [more]
Concacaf on Wednesday announced the first ever Womens Gold Cup coming to the United States in 2024. Heres what to know.
UCLA suffered a massive blow over the weekend.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted Monday night that his son, Bronny, is definitely better" than some players he watched on NBA League Pass.
Not since 2019 has RIckie Fowler, one of golf's most popular players, been in the winner's circle. The PGA Tour is better off with him on a leaderboard.
Syracuse announced the transition hours after Wednesday's loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.
The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.
The rivalry between the Warriors and Dillon Brooks took another turn Wednesday on "The Draymond Green Show" podcast.
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Jalen Lott Rivals.com 2026 Lovejoy athlete Jalen Lott has not even begun his sophomore year of high school, but he is already turning heads in a serious manner. Lott is the son of former Texas cornerback and track standout James Lott and is set to make an impact in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on both sides of the football next fall.
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl shared a lesson former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt taught him during their time in Nashville.
ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the purpose of the New York Jets' meeting with Aaron Rodgers.
Mychal Thompson believes the Warriors' latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers showcased a problem that will haunt them in the weeks to come.
Bacot left the game with 4:34 to play in the first half while not able to bear weight on his left leg. He hopped to the bench, and limped to the locker room, but returned for second-half warmups.
The college conference expansion talk just won't stop. Neither will the chatter surrounding the potential exodus of some Pac-12 teams for the Big 12.
Cameron Smith, the reigning champion of the Players Championship, has threatened to turn up here as a paying member of crowd this week, despite being banned from the PGA Tour's flagship event.
Everything you need to know ahead of the tournament in Florida