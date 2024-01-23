Bill Vinovich to referee Super Bowl LVIII

Bill Vinovich has been selected as the referee of Super Bowl LVIII.

The NFL announced today that Vinovich got the Super Bowl assignment, which the league awards based on a combination of the referee's grade during the season, his seniority and his past postseason assignments. Vinovich previously refereed Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LIV.

The 63-year-old Vinovich became an NFL side judge in 2001 and was promoted to referee in 2004. In 2007, Vinovich suffered an aortic dissection during the offseason and was no longer medically cleared for on-field work. For the next five years, Vinovich worked as a replay official. In 2012, after surgery to replace part of his aorta, Vinovich was again cleared for on-field work, and he has been a referee since.

Joining Vinovich on the Super Bowl officiating crew will be umpire Terry Killens, down judge Patrick Holt, line judge Mark Perlman, field judge Tom Hill, side judge Allen Baynes, back judge Brad Freeman and replay official Mike Chase.