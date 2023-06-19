Bill Simmons slammed for Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal, Landry Shamet trade comment

Bill Simmons is in hot water with Phoenix Suns fans … again.

After being roasted by fans of the NBA team after getting the Suns head coach hire wrong earlier this month (Simmons was adamant Kevin Young would be the choice), the NBA insider has earned the angst of Phoenix fans once again for a comment he made about the Suns' trade for Bradley Beal.

The comment?

In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast for The Ringer, Simmons implied that having Beal on the Suns wouldn't have made a difference over Landry Shamet in the series against the Denver Nuggets this past NBA postseason.

“Are we sure Bradley Beal instead of Landry Shamet makes any difference in the Nuggets series?," he asked on the podcast.

Ummmmm wtf? This is why I cannot stand Bill Simmons…



What a ludacris comment pic.twitter.com/lf8YU8dPMl — Jon Phipps (@jphipps88) June 19, 2023

Shamet, along with Chris Paul, is being included in the Suns' trade for Beal.

An NBA insider angered Phoenix Suns fans with a comment about Bradley Beal and Landry Shamet.

Phoenix Suns fans were quick to slam Bill Simmons' latest take on their NBA team:

The Suns traded two guys who averaged 8.6 points and under 1 rebound and assist in the final three games of the Nuggets series for Bradley Beal.



You can’t tell me he doesn’t outproduce that if he’s in the series. Sorry @BillSimmons, love your work, but you’re WAY wrong on this. — Espo  (@Espo) June 19, 2023

“Are we sure Bradley Beal instead of Landry Shamet makes any difference in the Nuggets series?”



Not the best anti-Beal trade argument from Bill Simmons. — Max (@maxmcc11) June 19, 2023

Real Deal Beal is putting up more than 8 a game against the Nuggets next to Book and KD. Bill Simmons is remedial. https://t.co/rX2Vze5orL pic.twitter.com/r6j7ygh2T5 — 🇭🇹 (@EasySunnySniper) June 19, 2023

The Suns most likely will regret that Beal trade in the future, but Bill Simmons saying “Are we sure Bradley Beal instead of Landry Shamet makes any difference in the Nuggets series?” on his podcast is crazy talk brother🤣 Booker and Durant were their only option offensively — Akasei (@Akaseipm) June 19, 2023

Real disappointing takes from @BillSimmons and @ryenarussillo, my favorite podcasters, on the suns trade. Contradicted their own principles. Suns are clearly win now mentality. No other options to spend money on. No depth regardless. Got beal for nothing. What’s the alternative? — Brock Lee (@FormerScottsTot) June 19, 2023

I like Bill Simmons but this quote is terrible — An Abnormal Suns/Diamondbacks Fan (@AbnormalSunsFan) June 19, 2023

Dude no way that wasn’t trolling his listeners into a critical thinking exercise — Chris (@chrisdigiusto) June 19, 2023

This was an all timer — J.E (@joeindedam19) June 19, 2023

He couldn’t of actually said this surely haha — John Mitchell (@johnmitchell244) June 19, 2023

That guy is a clown honestly. I just don't understand how he keeps getting away with it. — muhsin (@AbdulMu079) June 19, 2023

Simmons, who was wrong about the Suns' head coach choice, just keeps angering Suns fans.

Was he wrong about the Bradley Beal trade for Phoenix as well?

