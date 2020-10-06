Bill O'Brien: how one man fashioned the Texans in his own hellish image

It is a testament to the job that Bill O’Brien did with the Texans that the firing of a head coach/general manager who led his franchise to four division titles, only one losing record, and back-to-back double-digit win seasons is still overdue.

As a reminder of the state of play when O’Brien was fired on Monday:

-- The Texans have the NFL’s highest payroll this year at $248m.

-- They are projected to be $6m over the salary cap this offseason.

-- Over the past 12 months, they have traded away Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins, two bonafide All-Pros, for a bag of nothing.

-- They do not have a first- or second-round pick in the next draft because of a trade that brought Laremy Tunsil from the Dolphins.

-- They have only four picks in the 2021 draft.

-- They are 0-4.

-- FiveThirtyEight projects them to finish the season with a 4-12 record, and gives them a 2% chance of making the playoffs.

It is about as grim a outlook as any team in the league. O’Brien leaves the team devoid of talent – or the assets to get any in the immediate future.

To give O’Brien his credit, he went out in the most Bill O’Brien way possible.

Throughout his time in Houston, O’Brien won every power struggle – until he didn’t. He leveraged his reputation as the man who stood up to Tom Brady at the Patriots into a position that is only ever offered to those at the very top of the sport, that of the omnipotent decision-maker. He was boosted to the role of head coach and general manager just 16 months ago, allowing him to build the Texans in his own image.

And build in that image he did. Out went Clowney and Hopkins – one for financial reasons, the other due to a personal confrontation – and in came players who would believe in the O’Brien Way. Because that’s the thing about O’Brien: the answer to any and all problems was, at all times, more O’Brien.

O’Brien wanted to “change the culture”, football-talk for removing talented stars who do not agree wholeheartedly with the head coach’s decisions in favor of lesser players who are just happy to be part of the proceedings. Football guys. You know the sort: the blue collar, first-in, last-out kind. All leadership skills and intangibles and things that mere mortals cannot see.

Yet in doing so O’Brien transformed the Texans from a so-so team with the talent to win any one-off game into a team without enough top-line talent or quality depth.

Culture is great. But culture without talent is a losing formula.

O’Brien’s Hail Mary came on Sunday. After getting off to a rickety 0-3 start to the season (admittedly against some very good teams), O’Brien, decided that the team’s issue was that there was not enough O’Brien. He reclaimed play-calling and game-planning duties ahead of the team’s make-or-break game against the Vikings.

A reminder: this is a man who held an intensive general manager search after ousting Rick Smith back in 2018, and just so happened to find the answer staring back in his mirror.

The Texans’ plan against the Vikings was a mess. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was once again left running for his life, and O’Brien’s penchant for second-and-10 run plays that thud into the center of the line took on meme-able proportions.

It is that failure to surround Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the league, with sufficient talent, protection, or a coherent system that eventually sunk O’Brien. As general manager, he ponied up all manner of assets – cash and draft picks – to try to improve the offensive line. Through four weeks this season, the group ranks 32nd in adjusted sack rate, 29th in adjusted line rate (a measure of how far they knock the defense off the line of scrimmage in the run game) and 31st in pressure rate. Simply: They’re the worst group in the league, a league that includes the Bengals. And that is despite Watson’s ability to scramble away from danger and to bail out failed plays.

O’Brien gifted away Hopkins in favor of Brandin Cooks, a speedster he thought could better stretch the field, giving Watson a big-play threat. Through four games, Cooks has averaged 6.6 yards per target, far and away the lowest average of his career. Against Minnesota on Sunday, O’Brien’s sole game as the designated play-caller, Cooks was targeted three times and caught zero balls, despite being on the field for 94% of Houston’s snaps.

