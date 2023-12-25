Bill Belichick proud of the Patriots for showing they're resilient

For most of Bill Belichick's tenure for the Patriots, at this time of year they're clinching the AFC East and preparing for the playoffs. This year the Patriots are long since eliminated from playoff contention, but Belichick remains happy with the way his team played on Christmas Eve.

Belichick said after the Patriots beat the Broncos that he's very pleased his 4-11 team is continuing to play hard.

"That was a wild game. I'm really proud of our guys, our players, coaches," Belichick said. "Got off to a rough start, but those guys really battled back, hung in there. . . . Really happy for the hard work that our players and coaches put in, and how resilient they were."

Kicker Chad Ryland, who missed two kicks during the game, hit a 56-yarder as time expired to seal the 26-23 win. Belichick said Ryland, like the whole team, is continuing to fight.

"I think our whole team showed a lot of mental toughness. All week, all year, tonight," Belichick said.

It hasn't been the kind of year Belichick wanted, but his team will keep competing to the end.