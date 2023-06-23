Bill Belichick names his GOAT players at all three phases of football

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick truly believes he’s coached the greatest players of all time at every phase.

On defense, he coached the great Lawrence Taylor with the New York Giants, and of course, he won six Super Bowls with quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots.

After hearing Belichick’s recent interview with The 33rd Team, which was transcribed by NESN’s Jason Ounpraseuth, it might be time to add special teams player Matthew Slater to that list.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I feel like I coached the best offensive player in Tom, the best defensive player in football in (Lawrence Taylor) and the best special teams player in football: Matt Slater,” Belichick said.

Slater just might be the most underrated player on that list, despite having a resume that clearly puts him among the all-time greats.

The 10 Pro Bowls and five First-Team All-Pro nods are just some of the things that puts him into the all-time great conversation. He’ll be a Pro Football Hall of Famer when it is all said and done, but after Belichick’s remarks, he could ascend to even greater heights than that.

