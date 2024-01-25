Bill Belichick might get shut out in the current hiring cycle

The Bill stands alone. Possibly.

Only one team had interviewed legendary head coach Bill Belichick since he became available to be hired by any other NFL franchise, two weeks ago today. And now the Falcons, who interviewed Belichick twice, have opted to hire former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Now, with two vacancies left and Belichick to date not interviewed by the Seahawks and Commanders, he could be out of luck for 2024.

It's an amazing development, if that's how it goes. There's still a chance (slim, but a chance) that another job will pop open. Even if that happens, the team would have to want Belichick.

That said, we heard over the weekend that at least one team without a current vacancy was considering the possibility of pursuing and hiring Belichick.

One problem likely could be the perception/reality that Belichick will want to be in charge of everything. As Patriots owner Robert Kraft said, the possibility of taking some of Belichick's power away would have created confusion in the building. That same dynamic could apply elsewhere, even if Belichick has never worked there.

We're all accustomed to Belichick cooking the meal and shopping for the groceries. If he's hired to be a coach and only a coach, it will potentially get awkward and confusing once it's time to start running and stocking a kitchen.

In a way, Belichick being potentially shut out could help him in the future. It could make it easier for a team interested in Belichick as a coach and only a coach to say, "We've seen what you've been bringing home from the store. You ain't shopping for our groceries."

If he doesn't get a job in the current cycle, he could work in media for a year and then re-enter in 2025, if someone wants to hire him then. The fact that he might go 0-for-7 this year could make Belichick getting a job in 2025 more unlikely than we would have thought.