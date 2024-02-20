Bill Belichick: Matthew Slater is the best core special teams player in NFL history

Longtime Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater announced his retirement on Tuesday morning after 16 seasons and 239 games with the franchise.

While he's no longer New England's head coach, Bill Belichick released a statement on Tuesday, praising one of the special players in franchise history.

"Matthew Slater deserves every accolade someone could receive," Belichick said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "He is a once in a lifetime person, and the best core special teams player in NFL history. His daily, weekly, and yearly work ethic, paved the way for his unsurpassed performance. Matthew is the finest example of what an intense competitor and human being should be. He has been a great role model for the teams [(players and coaches)] that I have coached.

"Matthew is exceedingly kind, and supremely loved and respected by all his peers. I am one of many who feel incredibly blessed to be his teammate, coach, and friend.”

Belichick selected Slater in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. Slater was selected to 10 Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. He also won three Super Bowls with the franchise.