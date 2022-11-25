Bill Belichick compares Rhamondre Stevenson to Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor

Belichick compares Rhamondre Stevenson to two all-time NFL greats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rhamondre Stevenson has quickly become one of the New England Patriots' most valuable players on offense. If you ask Pats head coach Bill Belichick, the second-year running back's development has been nothing short of elite.

During Thursday night's Patriots-Vikings matchup, NBC broadcaster Jason Garrett revealed that Belichick raved about Stevenson during the NBC production meeting. He even compared Stevenson to two of the greatest players he has ever coached.

“It was incredible. He went on and on and on," Garrett said. "And Coach doesn’t speak a lot in those production meetings, but he probably talked about Rhamondre for 15 minutes, and he compared his growth and his development in a short period of time to both Tom Brady and to Lawrence Taylor.”

The Brady comparison speaks for itself, but for Belichick to liken Stevenson to Taylor is the highest praise he could receive. To this day, Belichick can't help but grin ear to ear when discussing L.T.'s dominance.

Stevenson has earned every bit of praise through his first one-and-a-half NFL seasons. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick has evolved into one of the league's best dual-threat running backs. Through 10 games this season, Stevenson has 144 carries for 644 yards for four touchdowns as well as 41 catches for 283 yards and one TD. His 41 receptions rank second on the team behind only wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

If his development continues on this trajectory, Stevenson could be one of the NFL's premier running backs for years to come.