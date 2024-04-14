Biggest threat to England’s World Cup ambitions is an inability to keep 15 players on pitch

England's Amy Cokayne was dismissed against Scotland - Shutterstock/Laszlo Geczo

It feels unjust to criticise a side that has scored an eye-watering 140 points in their last three games while conceding just ten. England’s demolition jobs over Scotland, Wales and Italy underline how they are streets ahead of the rest in this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

This trio of thrashings is even more excruciating when you consider the Red Roses have been a player down for a lengthy period in at least two of them. They have played more than an hour and a half of rugby in this championship with 14 players but have still managed to cruise through it so serenely.

True, they looked a bit rattled after Sarah Beckett’s 11th minute red card for a crocodile roll on Michela Sillari against Italy, but eventually problem solved their way round a tricky Azzurre outfit. Against Scotland, Amy Cokayne was sent off in the 54th minute after receiving a second yellow card but went on to score three more tries. In both scenarios, they were energised by having a player deficit.

Do the Red Roses have a discipline problem? Yes. Should it be an area of concern? Most definitely. Telegraph Sport columnist Brian Moore and former player-turned-pundit Maggie Alphonsi did not hold back in their assessment after Cokayne became the second England player to be sent off in three matches. “I am worried, because you can’t have that many red cards in such a short space of time,” said Alphonsi on BBC One.

But so far no alarm bells are ringing. Lou Meadows, England’s attack coach who has been something of a revelation in the Red Roses’ set-up, was quick to shrug off the issue in the aftermath of her side’s one-sided rout in Edinburgh. “We’re not worried about discipline,” she said. “It happens because we’re playing with such ambition. We’re trying to retain and protect the ball. That involves bravery and a level of risk, and sometimes we’re not as disciplined in the risk-taking side of it. We’re not worried about it.”

John Mitchell, the England head coach, shared a similar sentiment. “We encourage the girls to play on the edge,” he said, when asked to assess Cokayne’s high shot on Lana Skeldon which spelled the end of the hooker’s afternoon. “Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you don’t. I guess it creates awareness for all of us to get our tackle height right.”

You can see where they’re coming from. Why would a 14-player team that effortlessly steamrolls another needlessly tie themselves in knots over their inability to keep all their personnel on the pitch? England had 13 on the field during the latter stages against Italy in Parma after Helena Rowland’s yellow card and still muscled their way over the whitewash twice. It’s the sort of fantasy stuff you expect to see in a video game except in the Red Roses’ world, it is every bit real.

It is one thing to admire a team’s intent and ambition, but owning a problem area – a term that is rarely used in association with this world class Red Roses outfit – is another. Bravery does not give you licence to flirt dangerously close with the rulebook and the Red Roses should know this better than anyone else.

This, remember, is the team that never recovered after Lydia Thompson’s 18-minute red card in the 2022 World Cup final and it cost them. It is this history lesson that has formed the basis of Mitchell’s long-term vision for the team who, he has openly said, need to “embrace pressure” when the game is “unfair”. England have done just that against their Six Nations sisters, but against a more serious opposition they are likely to be found out. A New Zealand or France side might not be as forgiving against a 14-woman team and if England continue to tiptoe around a subject that is clearly becoming an issue, they risk derailing their World Cup ambitions.

They have adapted well in high-pressure situations in recent weeks because their matches have spiralled into one-sided battles that carry little jeopardy. But the muscle memory they have developed from these giant killings could easily melt in the heat of a World Cup final. Living life on the edge could come back to haunt them.

