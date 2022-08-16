Biggest takeaways from Panthers’ 1st joint practice with Patriots

The Carolina Panthers kicked off their first of two joint practices against the New England Patriots with a bang. Unfortunately, that bang might’ve come from one of the players’ fists.

Let’s run down the biggest takeaways from a contentious Tuesday in Foxboro, Mass.

h

h

Ikem Ekwonu is now the starting LT

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The Panthers drafted Ekwonu back in April with the hopes of him becoming the franchise left tackle. Well, those hopes are off to a good start.

Following Tuesday’s session, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the plan is to keep Ickey—who has apparently earned the job—on the blindside from here on out.

“We wanted Ickey to play, put it on tape in a game before we put him with the 1’s,” Rhule said. “We wanted him to go in a game and play and then sorta earn it with his play. He played well in the game. And so these are valuable reps for him. So there were some plays that were good, probably. There were some plays that I know weren’t very good. He’s going against [Matthew] Judon, they got good players over there. So it’s good reps for him.”

“Yeah, I think that’s where we are moving forward,” he replied. “I think Brady’s one of our most improved players on this team. So MJ [Michael Jordan], Brady—they’ll continue to battle it out. And Brady can also play out of left tackle.”

Is Baker Mayfield closer to winning the QB competition?

AP Photo/Steven Senne

After a strong preseason debut on Saturday, Mayfield connected with wideout DJ Moore for the biggest play of practice—a 50-yard deep ball off play action. But when asked if Mayfield—who was the first to take reps with the 1’s—is pulling away from Sam Darnold, his other top receiver in Robbie Anderson didn’t disclose much:

“I think that they’re fightin’. I think they’re fightin’. I can’t really say. That’s not really my place. I just go with the flow.”

Two fights break out

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Practice fights, although sometimes positive in the long run, are just silly. Regardless, we had two on our hands today.

Story continues

Those brawls resulted in the ejections of five players—safety Kenny Robinson and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins of Carolina and wideouts Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle James Ferentz of New England.

If nothing else, at least the Panthers brought some juice to their opponents. Let’s just hope they keep that energy under control for the rest of the week.

Notable observations

Not only is CB Keith Taylor back, but he’s the first player on the field for the Panthers. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 16, 2022

Three tight ends still out with injuries – Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson, John Babicz. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 16, 2022

📝: Terrace Marshall is in pads and practicing. — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 16, 2022

Baker Mayfield’s timing off with wide receivers in 1-1 drills against corners. He was 1 for 6 to start. #Panthers — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 16, 2022

No deep completions for Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold in 1-v-1. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 16, 2022

📝: In 1v1s between the WRs and DBs it’s clear that the QBs and WRs have to develop better chemistry. As drill progressed they were connecting more, but once a QB1 is announced that has to be a point of focus. — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 16, 2022

First first-team QB is Baker Mayfield today. — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 16, 2022

Panthers first team OL:

Ickey, Christensen, Elflein, Corbett, Moton. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 16, 2022

Trainers were looking at Bozeman’s left leg/ankle. He is on his feet. But they are bringing the cart out. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 16, 2022

Brandon Smith making a couple of plays in 7-on-7s. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 16, 2022

📝: Luvu WORKING the Patriots offense in 7v7 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 16, 2022

Darnold getting some reps with the ones #asexpected. Also out there with the Ekwonu-Christensen left side. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 16, 2022

A lot of reps for the Ekwonu, Christensen, Elflein, Corbett, Moton combination today — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 16, 2022

📝: We’ve got a brawl between the Panthers defense and Patriots offense along the sideline when the defense is. Guys were squared up and falling to the ground. Kenny Robinson, Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson kicked out of practice. — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 16, 2022

Panthers safety Kenny Robinson thrown out of practice. Patriots WRs Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne also ejected. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 16, 2022

📝: And we have another fight between the Panthers defense and Patriots offense. Someone got body slammed to the ground. I could hear someone from the Patriots offensive sideline say “Get them outta here” pic.twitter.com/D7sxaTe4FU — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 16, 2022

We are now having a "cut the crap" talk from both coaches. https://t.co/LHaBGf2N96 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 16, 2022

📝: Scrimmage on deck. — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 16, 2022

📝: Baker starts off with 1st team. First play was an incompletion to Moore, 2nd was no gain run to McCaffrey, third would’ve likely been a sack. — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 16, 2022

Shi Smith catching passes again in team, as he did against the Commanders. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 16, 2022

Shi Smith is absolutely making his push, and he’s got a good connection with Baker Mayfield. Saw some of it in that one series in Washington, just saw it on back-to-back grabs in practice vs. the Pats. — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 16, 2022

Baker Mayfield hits a wide open DJ Moore downfield. Ball hung in the air for a tick, so Moore would’ve been down at the 2. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 16, 2022

Baker Mayfield to DJ Moore for 50 yards off a play-action sail route from the slot. Deeeeep ball — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) August 16, 2022

Two minute drills will end practice. Panthers up first with Baker Mayfield at QB and Ickey Ekwonu at LT. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 16, 2022

CMC is money. Any play, any time He’s made his presence felt today — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 16, 2022

Baker Mayfield gets the Panthers in scoring position but comes up short. Goes 3-10 passing. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 16, 2022

Panthers defense ends 2 minute segment with an interception via Frankie Luvu. Brian Burns pressured Mac Jones (probably a sack). Pats reached the 12 yard line before turnover. — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) August 16, 2022

Looked like a pick, at least. Panthers/Darnold got another chance. PI against Pats takes ball from 7 to the 1, then D’onta Foreman punches it in. https://t.co/RpbnkCAOX2 — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 16, 2022

[listicle id=656390]

1

1

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire