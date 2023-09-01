Biggest challenges for Eagles' Super Bowl hopes
Mike Florio and Peter King review the biggest challenges facing Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC ahead of the 2023 season, the team’s backup QB situation and more.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the NFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
Hurts is increasingly drawing upon defenders' responses to plays and scheme wrinkles. That's an encouraging notion for the Eagles, since Hurts already had defenders scrambling for answers to begin with.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the NFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
