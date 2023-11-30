Biggersville defense tasked with stopping high-octane Velma Jackson offense

Nov. 30—Biggersville has made a name for itself offensively this season, but its defense has been solid, too. However, its bid for a Class 1A state title will have to go through another high-octane offense as well.

The Lions (11-1), fresh off their 41-21 win over Vardaman in the North half title game, will head to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium today and face Velma Jackson (13-0) with a state championship on the line. Biggersville will be facing a Falcons team that has outscored opponents 622-68.

"They're a very physical, very athletic team across the board," Biggersville head coach Case Ingram said. "Their (defensive) line and their linebackers are very, very strong, very aggressive players. Offensively up front, they do a really good job. And then of course, their running back, he's a very special talent."

Velma Jackson has been able to score frequently both through the air and on the ground. Quarterback Terrelle Smith has thrown 33 touchdown passes, and running back Gavin Griffin, Mr. Football for 1A, has 32 rushing scores.

Biggersville's defense has dominated against 1A schools, but the unit will have its work cut out for itself against Velma Jackson.

"I don't think you can stop Velma Jackson," Ingram said. "It's not going to be a game where you come out and you shut them out or you hold them to seven or 14 points. I think the best thing that you can do against them is eliminate the big play because they're a really good football team, so they're going to score points, no doubt about that."

Biggersville is coming off a strong defensive performance against Vardaman in which the Lions allowed 21 points, the fewest Vardaman has scored this season. Louisville commit Jathan Hatch has been a force to be reckoned with on offense, but he also had three interceptions, a fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns in the win over Vardaman.

Biggersville's defense has come up with turnovers and defensive scores all season, and the Lions will look to keep that going on Thursday.

"We have three guys that have eight or more interceptions," Ingram said. "When you've got guys that are ballhawks like that, that's not coaching, that's just your guys being good athletes and making plays. That's something we're going to try to look to do Thursday."

brendan.farrell@djournal.com