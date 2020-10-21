Big Ten secondary rankings: How do Michigan football, MSU defensive backs measure up?

Ohio State regularly seems to lose cornerbacks and safeties to the NFL a year early.

This fall, the Buckeyes almost lost Shaun Wade before the season that wasn’t supposed to be began again. Instead, he is back, and 2020 is another year for the Big Ten’s best pass defense to rebuild around the potential All-American.

A lot of secondaries around the conference are in flux, though most do not have the talent regeneration Ohio State enjoys. But in this offense-dominant era of college football, having defensive backs who can cover and tackle in the open field is more important than ever. Here is how the league's secondaries shape up:

14. Purdue

View photos Cornerback Cory Trice, right, lines up opposite fellow cornerback Simeon Smiley during football practice Monday, August 6, 2018, at Purdue. More

The Buzz: The Boilermakers overhauled their back end, with starting safety Cory Trice back and Dedrick Mackey shifting to cornerback. Junior-college transfer Geovonte' Howard joining Iowa transfer DJ Johnson at the cornerback spots for a defense that has found it difficult to stop the pass in recent years.

[ Ranking the Big Ten's linebacker corps heading into the 2020 season ]

13. Rutgers

View photos Defensive back Avery Young drops back in coverage during Rutgers football practice this morning at their facility in Piscataway on August 1, 2019. More

The Buzz: The addition of Ohio State grad transfer safety Brendon White, a former Rose Bowl defensive MVP, gives an immediate boost to new coach Greg Schanio’s defense. He’ll join returning safety Christian Izien and starting corner Avery Young, while one-time Ohio State cornerback Tre Avery joins them after making four starts a year ago.

[ Michigan State football's Mel Tucker on his relationship with Greg Schiano ]

12. Iowa

View photos Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. More

The Buzz: The Hawkeyes’ secondary, which often uses five DBs, played steady and ranked fifth in allowing under 200 yards a game last season, but they must replace Geno Stone and Purdue transfer Johnson. Stone’s former partner, corner Matt Hankins is back as a starter, as is safety Jack Koerner. Newcomers Riley Moss and Dane Belton are keys to sustaining last year’s success.

11. Maryland

View photos Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins tackled by Maryland defensive back Nick Cross during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. More