Big Ten releases football schedule through 2028 with USC, UCLA, Washington, Oregon
The additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten turned a traditionally Midwestern conference into one whose reach stretches out to the West Coast and, in the process, raised any number of questions.
One of the biggest was how scheduling would work and what, if any, rivalries might be lost in a conference that was about to expand to 18 members. That question has now been at least partially answered.
The Big Ten released its conference-wide scheduling format Thursday for the next five seasons, from 2024-28, assigning opponents to each school for that time frame.
Next season, the conference will debut what it has dubbed as the “Flex Protect XVIII model,” which features a mixture of protected and rotating opponents for each member. The league will stick with a nine-game conference schedule and will have each school play every other conference opponent at least twice, once home and once away. Teams will play a given rotating opponent no more than three times in a five-year stretch.
As had been previously announced, the Big Ten will abandon its two-division format beginning in 2024, with the two teams with the best records meeting in the conference championship game.
The guaranteed annual protected matchups in the model are Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Iowa-Nebraska, Illinois-Northwestern, Indiana-Purdue, Illinois-Purdue, Iowa-Wisconsin, Iowa-Minnesota, Maryland-Rutgers, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-Southern California.
In a release, the Big Ten said that its scheduling efforts aimed to achieve an annual balance of travel, maintain control and flexibility as the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams beginning next season, and match teams up based on “historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends.”
Here’s a look at each Big Ten team’s opponents for the next five seasons:
Illinois future Big Ten schedule
2024: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at Penn State, at Rutgers
2025: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC, at Indiana, at Purdue, at Wisconsin, at Washington
2026: Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at UCLA
2027: Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at USC
2028: Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, at Indian, at Iowa, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at Rutgers
Indiana future Big Ten schedule
2024: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Washington
2025: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, at Illinois, at Michigan State, at UCLA, at Wisconsin
2026: Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at USC
2027: Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, USC, at Iowa, at Michigan, at Penn State, at Rutgers
2028: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Oregon, at Purdue, at Washington
Iowa future Big Ten schedule
2024: Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, at UCLA
2025: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, at Nebraska, at Rutgers, at USC, at Wisconsin
2026: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Washington
2027: Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, at Indiana, at Nebraska, at Oregon, at Wisconsin
2028: Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Purdue, at USC
Maryland future Big Ten schedule
2024: Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, at Iowa, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Rutgers, at USC
2025: Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Washington
2026: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, USC, at Illinois, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin
2027: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, at Minnesota, at Oregon, at Purdue, at USC
2028: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Rutgers, at Washington
Michigan future Big Ten schedule
2024: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at USC
2025: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at Washington, at Wisconsin
2026: Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Michigan State, at Penn State, at UCLA
2027: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, at Illinois, at Ohio State, at Oregon, at Rutgers
2028: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at USC
Michigan State future Big Ten schedule
2024: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at Rutgers
2025: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, USC, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Penn State, at UCLA
2026: Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Oregon, at Washington
2027: Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Rutgers, at Wisconsin
2028: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, at Iowa, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Purdue, at USC
Minnesota future Big Ten schedule
2024: Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, USC, at Illinois, at Michigan, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin
2025: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Oregon
2026: Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, at Indiana, at Penn State, at Purdue, at Washington, at Wisconsin
2027: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Nebraska, at USC
2028: Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, at Michigan State, at Ohio State, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin
Nebraska future Big Ten schedule
2024: Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Purdue, at USC
2025: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, at Maryland, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at UCLA
2026: Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington, at Illinois, at Iowa, at Michigan State, at Oregon, at Rutgers
2027: Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Washington, at Wisconsin
2028: Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at USC
Northwestern future Big Ten schedule
2024: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Purdue, at Washington
2025: Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, at Illinois, at Nebraska, at Penn State, at USC
2026: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, at Minnesota, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, at Oregon
2027: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington, at Illinois, at Rutgers, at UCLA, at Wisconsin
2028: Illinois, Indiana, USC, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Washington
Ohio State future Big Ten schedule
2024: Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Purdue
2025: Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at UCLA
2026: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, USC, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Northwestern, at Oregon
2027: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at USC
2028: Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, UCLA, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Rutgers, at Washington, at Wisconsin
Oregon future Big Ten schedule
2024: Michigan, Purdue, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Ohio State, at Washington
2025: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, at Indiana, at Minnesota, at USC, at Wisconsin
2026: Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC, at Michigan, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at UCLA, at Washington
2027: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Washington, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Penn State, at Purdue
2028: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Michigan State, at Rutgers, at USC, at Washington
Penn State future Big Ten schedule
2024: Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Maryland, at Ohio State, at UCLA, at Washington
2025: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, at Indiana, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Oregon
2026: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington, at Minnesota, at Purdue, at Rutgers, at USC, at Wisconsin
2027: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Washington
2028: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Ohio State, at Oregon, at UCLA
Purdue future Big Ten schedule
2024: Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Ohio State, at Wisconsin
2025: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Northwestern, at Washington
2026: Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Penn State, at UCLA
2027: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, at Maryland, at Nebraska, at Ohio State, at Oregon
2028: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, at Illinois, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Rutgers, at USC
Rutgers future Big Ten schedule
2024: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, at Illinois, at Minnesota, at UCLA, at Washington, at Wisconsin
2025: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Oregon, at Penn State
2026: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at USC
2027: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA, at Maryland, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Washington
2028: Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, at Illinois, at Minnesota, at Penn State, at Purdue, at UCLA
Southern California future Big Ten schedule
2024: Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Washington at UCLA
2025: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern UCLA, at Illinois, at Nebraska, at Oregon at Purdue
2026: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington at Indiana, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Wisconsin at UCLA
2027: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, UCLA, at Iowa, at Maryland, at Ohio State at Washington
2028: Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State Purdue, at Michigan, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Oregon at UCLA
UCLA future Big Ten schedule
2024: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, USC, at Nebraska, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Washington
2025: Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington, at Indiana, at Michigan State, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at USC
2026: Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Oregon
2027: Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, at Illinois, at Iowa, at Purdue, at USC, at Wisconsin
2028: Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, USC, at Nebraska, at Penn State, at Rutgers, at Washington
Washington future Big Ten schedule
2024: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, at Michigan, at Northwestern, at UCLA, at USC
2025: Maryland, Michigan, UCLA, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Ohio State, at Oregon, at Purdue, at Rutgers
2026: Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, USC, at Indiana, at Iowa, at Minnesota, at Penn State
2027: Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, at Maryland, at Michigan State, at Nebraska, at Oregon, at USC
2028: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, at Michigan, at Northwestern, at UCLA, at Wisconsin
Wisconsin future Big Ten schedule
2024: Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, at Iowa, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Rutgers, at USC
2025: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington, at Indiana, at Michigan, at Minnesota, at Oregon
2026: Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, USC, at Maryland, at Penn State, at Purdue, at UCLA
2027: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, at Illinois, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, at USC
2028: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, at Iowa, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Washington
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: