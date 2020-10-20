Big Ten preview: Where does the conference fit in the CFP picture? Can anyone challenge Ohio State?

It’s technically Week 8 of the college football season, but it’s the opening week for the Big Ten.

As you know by now, the conference, after initially postponing its season, dramatically reversed course and brought football. Each of its teams will be tasked with playing a nine-game schedule over the next nine weeks. The availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing has the conference voicing confidence that playing all of those games without a bye week is an attainable goal. Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen.

All of that leaves the Big Ten in an extremely unique situation from a College Football Playoff perspective. When the initial set of CFP rankings are unveiled on Nov. 24, Big Ten teams will have only played five games apiece if everything goes to plan. The committee will be tasked with weighing that limited sample size up against some teams that have played as many as 10 games.

Of course, the only rankings that really matter are the final rankings that come out on Dec. 20, a day after most conference championship games are played. The top contenders for a CFP spot will have played eight regular season games, plus a Big Ten title game. And provided there are no substantial in-season slip-ups, the Big Ten should have a path to the playoff, right?

In the early going of the season, only the usual suspects — Alabama and Clemson — have really separated themselves from the pack. The Big 12 is a mess, everybody in the SEC aside from Alabama already has a loss, the ACC has some intrigue behind Clemson and the Pac-12 is starting even later than the Big Ten.

All things considered, the Big Ten seems to be in pretty decent shape. And if the Associated Press is any indication, Ohio State is the favorite once again.

The Buckeyes, currently ranked No. 5, have won three straight conference titles. Next in the AP poll is another Big Ten East team, No. 8 Penn State, followed by No. 14 Wisconsin out of the West. Two other Big Ten teams are also ranked: No. 18 Michigan and No. 21 Minnesota.

Below we’ve previewed all 14 Big Ten teams, listed in predicted order of finish by division. The teams’ preseason conference title odds from BetMGM are listed in parentheses.

Big Ten East

1. Ohio State (-250)

2019 record: 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten)

Notable opt-outs: None

With Justin Fields headlining such an impressive collection of talent, it’s hard to pick anybody other than Ohio State to win the 2020 Big Ten title. Fields transferred in from Georgia and became a star in Ryan Day’s offense. Fields threw for 3,272 yards and combined for 51 touchdowns en route to a third-place finish in the Heisman voting. He returns behind a stellar offensive line and has his top receiver, Chris Olave, and Oklahoma transfer running back Trey Sermon at his side.

The defense lost a ton of talent to the NFL, including No. 2 pick Chase Young, but is ready for the next wave of stars to take over. The Buckeyes are loaded yet again, and Day has managed to take the reins from Urban Meyer and take the program to another level. Now it’s national championship or bust.

2. Penn State (+900)

2019 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Notable opt-outs: LB Micah Parsons

Penn State has won 11 games in three of the last four seasons but has just one Big Ten title to show for it. That’s life when you play in the same division as Ohio State. In 2020, the Nittany Lions are going to give OSU another tough run at it with their Oct. 31 matchup in Happy Valley an early highlight of the Big Ten schedule. PSU returns 12 starters, but won’t have star linebacker Micah Parsons, who opted out to focus on the NFL. Even without Parsons, the defense has the chance to be very, very good.

The offense could look a bit different with ex-Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca calling plays. He has plenty of talent to work with, led by TE Pat Freiermuth and RB Noah Cain, who will be the lead back with Journey Brown sidelined. And if QB Sean Clifford takes a step forward in his second year as starter, Penn State could emerge as one of the best teams in the country.

3. Michigan (+550)

2019 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

Notable opt-outs: WR Nico Collins

There’s a lot to like about this Michigan team… on one side of the ball, at least. The defense should be strong once again in 2020 with one of the top defensive end duos in the country — Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson — back to anchor the defensive line. The linebacker group loses a lot of production from 2019, but some experienced options are next in line while the secondary boasts seniors Ambry Thomas and Brad Hawkins. The offense, though, is full of question marks.

