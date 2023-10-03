Advertisement

Big Ten Power Rankings: It's Isaac Newton week, as gravity pulls pretenders back to earth

Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch
This is Isaac Newton week in the Big Ten, when the laws of motion and gravity begin separating contenders from pretenders who fall back to earth (we’re looking at you, Maryland and Rutgers). The Terrapins finally get tested against a heavyweight in Columbus, while the Scarlet Knights get their big tent torn apart at Camp Randall. We’re still not sure what to do with Minnesota. As for contenders, idle Penn State maintains a slim lead over Michigan, while Ohio State waits in the wings.

Penn State's Trey Potts scores a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats.

1. Penn State (5-0, 3-0)

Last week: 1

This week: idle

What to know: Not much to do in State College during off weeks except rake leaves into piles, picture them as Buckeyes and Wolverines and bag them.

2. Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 2

This week: at Minnesota

What to know: After hearing reports of being underachievers, the Wolverines finally stop playing like wannabes. A big win in Minneapolis would bump them back to the top.

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates towards the fans after beating Notre Dame Fighting Irish 17-14 at Notre Dame Stadium.

3, Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Maryland

What to know: In a switcheroo, Lou Holtz asks, “I wonder where Ryan Day is right now?” Answer: Game-planning for “Ohio Against the World” and for upset-minded Terrapins.

4. Maryland (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: 4

This week: at Ohio State

What to know: The Terrapins are undefeated yet unranked in the Associated Press top 25? That’s nearly as outrageous as the possibility of losing by three touchdowns in Columbus.

Badgers running back Braelon Allen makes a heart with his hands in honor of fellow running back Chez Mellusi after Mellusi suffered an injury during the second half against Purdue on Friday night.

5. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Rutgers

What to know: The hard-to-read Badgers resemble the episode of “Seinfeld” in which Jerry’s girlfriend looks great or shady, depending on the lighting. It should be bright in Madison against Rutgers.

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All (83) is lifted after his touchdown against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette via AP)

6. Iowa (4-1, 1-1)

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Purdue

What to know: Quietly, especially on offense, the Hawkeyes keep winning games and positioning themselves to represent the West in the conference title game.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

7. Rutgers (4-1, 1-1)

Last week: 7

This week: at Wisconsin

What to know: It’s not that the Scarlet Knights won’t “Keep Chopping” in Camp Randall, but it’s hard to win when bringing an ax to a chainsaw fight.

Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

8. Purdue (2-3, 1-1)

Last week: 9

This week: at Iowa

What to know: The good news for the Boilermakers is they are a level above Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern. The bad? They’re still looking up at Iowa.

Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Charlie Schmidt (69) in action against Duke during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

9. Northwestern (2-3, 1-2)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Howard

What to know: Howard is no relation to Moe Howard of Three Stooges fame, but if the Wildcats lose this one they’ll certainly deserve a pie in the face.

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, right, celebrates with teammate wide receiver Elijah Spencer after running for a 10-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

10. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Michigan

What to know: Brady Hoke coached Michigan the last time Minnesota gave the Wolverines a black eye (2014). Unfortunately for the Gophers, Saturday brings another swing and a miss.

Nebraska running back Anthony Grant (23) rushes against Northern Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Northern Illinois 35-11. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

11. Nebraska (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 8

This week: at Illinois (Friday)

What to know: Two steps forward, one back is not the worst result when rebuilding a program, but in Lincoln it’s looking more like one forward, two back.

Illinois running back Josh McCray (0) celebrates after a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

12. Illinois (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Nebraska (Friday)

What to know: Until Purdue pasted 44 points on them last week, the Illini could be proud of their defense. Has the fizz gone flat for Bret Bielema in Champaign?

Indiana wide receiver Kamryn Perry (13) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

13. Indiana (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 13

This week: idle

What to know: Two ways to look at a bye week in Bloomington. 1. Able to lick your wounds; 2. Licking wounds can infect them, and the Hoosiers don’t need things to get any worse.

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) celebrates with tight end Parks Gissinger (81) after a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Reaves)

14. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 14

This week: idle

What to know: Sparty showed an ounce of life against Iowa, but MSU will need more than two tablespoons of positive play to reach bowl eligibility.

