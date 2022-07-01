What a Big Ten mega-conference might look like if Oregon joins USC, UCLA, and others

In the momentous news day that Thursday brought for the world of college football, a bit of information got overshadowed later in the evening.

According to Ryan Kartje with the LA Times, there is a report that no other Pac-12 teams are expected to join the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins in their move to the Big Ten “at this time.”

Of course, you can make what you will of “at this time,” but it is widely believed that the news of two major teams leaving the Pac-12 will start a domino effect of other teams jumping ship. We’ve posited that the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies might be the next ones to make a leap from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, and we even went so far as to predict where every Pac-12 team would end up should the conference disband and potentially merge the remaining teams with the Big-12.

Should this all happen, though, it will give us a fascinating product to watch in the world of college football. It will begin the era of the super conference, where the Big Ten could have 20-plus teams in the end. You’d have to expect that the SEC would follow suit and poach some of the top talents from the ACC — Clemson, Miami, Florida State — and further create their own super conference.

We’re going to focus on the SEC a different day, though. What we want to look at right now is how the Big Ten would shape up if 6 teams from the Pac-12 decided to come on over. When you put the names down on paper, it truly creates something remarkable.

Here is how we envision the Big Ten could look in a few years if things continue down this path:

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Marching Band takes the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Oregon Ducks

EUGENE, OR – NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. #3 of the Oregon Ducks greets his teammates as they come onto the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Story continues

Michigan Wolverines

USC Trojans

Nov 4, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A view of the Southern California Trojans logo at midfield during an NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins

Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans

Mar 8, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans mascot performs during the second half of a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconson Badgers

Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; The Wisconsin logo at mid field prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) celebrates following a safety against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins

Sep 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of the Iowa Hawkeyes helmets before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers

Nov 9, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers mascot Pete in the 2nd half against the Texas Longhorns at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) dives into the end zone to score a third quarter touchdown in the grasp of USC Trojans defensive lineman Nick Figueroa (50) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck (center) celebrates with the trophy alongside players Tyler Nubin (left) and Ky Thomas (right) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Hoosiers

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck (center) celebrates with the trophy alongside players Tyler Nubin (left) and Ky Thomas (right) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

California Golden Bears

Nov 12, 2011; San Francisco CA, USA; California Golden Bears raise their helmets in a huddle before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 27, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) lifts the Land of Lincoln trophy after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Corn Huskers

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers football Scarlet-White Game at SHI Stadium on Friday, April 22, 2022. S #23 Wesley Bailey.

1

1