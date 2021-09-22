Big Ten football Week 4 television schedule

Week 3 of the college football season is in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes looked somewhat unimpressive again, beating a winless Tulsa Golden Hurricane squad 41-20. Don’t let that score fool you, the game was tight.

Among the unimpressive this past week from the Big Ten includes Indiana who lost to Cincinnati and Purdue who lost to Notre Dame, but a few Big Ten teams really shined like Michigan State over Miami and Michigan laying the wood to Northern Illinois.

With all of the negativity surrounding the Buckeyes though, it was nice to see freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson explode. Some other extremely impressive showings include the Minnesota defense shutting down Colorado and Tyler Goodson from Iowa running all over Kent State.

Enough about last week, let’s dive into this week’s Big Ten football schedule as well as how to watch each game.

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT TV | ESPN U

The Golden Gophers are currently leading this series 2-1.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Wisconsin Badgers (Game in Chicago)

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT TV | Fox

The Badgers have lost seven of the last ten against the Fighting Irish and are currently losing the series 6-8-2.

Villanova Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT TV | Big Ten Network

The Nittany Lions have actually lost the last three in this series, but lead the series overall 5-3-1.

Ohio Bobcats at Northwestern Wildcats

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT TV | Big Ten Network

The Wildcats have won the last three in a row and lead the series 3-1.

Colorado State Rams at Iowa Hawkeyes

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT TV | FS1

This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT TV | Big Ten Network

The Boilermakers have won the last four of five in this series and the series is currently tied at 45-45-6.

Kent State Golden Flashes at Maryland Terrapins

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT TV | Big Ten Network

This is the first meeting between the two programs.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Wolverines

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT TV | ABC

The only time the Wolverines have lost to the Scarlet Knights was during their first-ever meeting as Big Ten foes in 2014, but Michigan leads the series 6-1.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 7 p.m. EDT TV | FS1

Maybe this meeting will be as exciting as their last in 2018 when the Cornhuskers won 9-6, which was the first victory they have had without scoring a touchdown since 1937.

Akron Zips at Ohio State Buckeyes

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. EDT TV | Big Ten Network

The Buckeyes lead this series 7-1.

Indiana Hoosiers at WKU Hilltoppers

Date & Time | Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 8 p.m. EDT TV | CBS Sports Network

The Hoosiers have won all three meetings against the Hilltoppers.

