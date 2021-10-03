Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff picks and predictions after Week 5
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowling, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that is hopefully COVID-19 drama-free.
We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. As each week goes on, we know a little more about each team and what things look like, and we’re starting to get a little better idea of how good teams are. Week 5 offered more to look at and more evidence of what postseason plays might look like, but it’s still fairly early in the season.
Keep in mind that these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all.
Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 5 of the college football season.
Quick Lane Bowl
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Monday, Dec. 27
ESPN, 11 a.m EST
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Western Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks from the field after being injured during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST
Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Rutgers vs. Texas Tech
Pinstripe Bowl
Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Wednesday, Dec. 29
ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Boston College
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 3 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs. Tennessee
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, right, celebrates after a run against Nebraska during overtime on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Stanford
Outback Bowl
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12), and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, Noon EST
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Florida
Citrus Bowl
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, right, celebrates after a run against Nebraska during overtime on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Auburn
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Penn State’s Brandon Smith almost comes up with an interception in the second quarter against Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 1 p.m. EST
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins, At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Cincinnati
Rose Bowl Game
Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Oregon
Capital One Orange Bowl
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
