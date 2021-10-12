Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 6

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that is hopefully COVID-19 drama-free.

We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. Week 6 offered some more drama that changed things significantly, and we’re doing our best to adjust. It won’t be the last fly in the ointment.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all.

Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 6 of the college football season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pursued by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the first half of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Monday, Dec. 27

ESPN, 11 a.m EST

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Western Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

WATCH: What Rutgers HC Greg Schiano said about Ohio State postgame

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST

Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Projection: Rutgers vs. Texas Tech

Pinstripe Bowl

Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium. Bearcats won 38-24. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Wednesday, Dec. 29

ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Boston College

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Jojo Domann (13) celebrates with linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) after intercepting the pass during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 3 p.m. EST

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs. Tennessee

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck and his players enter the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Stanford

Outback Bowl

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12), and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, Noon EST

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Florida

Citrus Bowl

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Auburn

NEXT … New Year’s Six Bowls

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker (1) reacts after pass coverage from himself and Daequan Hardy prevents Auburn from completing a third-down pass in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 1 p.m. EST

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins, At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Cincinnati

Rose Bowl Game

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Oregon

NEXT … College Football Playoff Predictions

Capital One Orange Bowl

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs. Alabama

College Football Playoff national championship game presented by AT&T

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm EST

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Georgia

