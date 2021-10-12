Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 6
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that is hopefully COVID-19 drama-free.
We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. Week 6 offered some more drama that changed things significantly, and we’re doing our best to adjust. It won’t be the last fly in the ointment.
Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all.
Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 6 of the college football season.
Quick Lane Bowl
Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pursued by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the first half of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Monday, Dec. 27
ESPN, 11 a.m EST
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Western Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST
Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Rutgers vs. Texas Tech
Pinstripe Bowl
Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium. Bearcats won 38-24. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Wednesday, Dec. 29
ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Boston College
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Jojo Domann (13) celebrates with linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) after intercepting the pass during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 3 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs. Tennessee
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck and his players enter the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Stanford
Outback Bowl
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12), and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, Noon EST
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Florida
Citrus Bowl
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Auburn
NEXT … New Year’s Six Bowls
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker (1) reacts after pass coverage from himself and Daequan Hardy prevents Auburn from completing a third-down pass in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 1 p.m. EST
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins, At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Cincinnati
Rose Bowl Game
Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Oregon
NEXT … College Football Playoff Predictions
Capital One Orange Bowl
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs. Alabama
College Football Playoff national championship game presented by AT&T
Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Monday, January 10
ESPN, 8:00 pm EST
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Georgia
