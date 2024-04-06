‘Big Tee Off’ golf tournament in Martinsville to support Children’s Miracle Network

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The ValleyStar RISE Foundation will be hosting its annual golf tournament, ‘The Big Tee Off,’ in support of Children’s Miracle Network at the Chatmoss Country Club on Thursday, May 9.

Although the tournament promises a great day on the greens, it serves as an opportunity to help the lives of children in need. The tournament aims to raise funds for the purchase of life-saving medical equipment at Carilion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke.

“We are delighted to host the ‘Big Tee Off’ once again, and we extend our gratitude to all

participants and sponsors for their generous support,” said Rachael Williams, President of

the ValleyStar RISE Foundation. “Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives

of children and young adults in our community.”

For more information or to register for the tournament, contact Rachael Williams at (804) 357-6792 or through email at rachaelw@valleystar.org.

