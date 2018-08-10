‘Big Brother’ Leads Night Pocked With NFL Pre-season Pre-Emptions

CBS’s Big Brother looks to have reclaimed Thursday’s top spot after ceding to football previous week, though NFL preseason football airing across the broadcast landscape may have played games with early numbers .

On a Week 2 of the gridiron lead-up that saw a slew of protests against social injustice by players in the various games and pre-emptions across the Big 4, the 9 PM Big Brother original (2.0, 7.42M) on CBS jumped 5/10ths of a rating point compared to last week. It followed the night’s second highest rated show in the demo, CBS’s Young Sheldon repeat (1.5, 7.07M), while its 8 PM Big Bang Theory repeat (1.4, 7.29M) took silver for the night in total viewers.

BB’s weekly gains pale compared to back to back originals of NBC’s Trial & Error with leaped 6/10th compared to most recent broadcast. (They followed NBC’s 8 PM America’s Got Talent repeat, which clocked 1.4 demo rating and 6.79M viewers).

ABC’s 8 PM The Gong Show original (0.8, 4.21M) checked in 3/10th of a rating point higher than previous week. Also popping, ABC’s Match Game (1.0, 4.47M), and Take Two (0.8, 3.68M).

Pre-preemption adjustments CBS led Thursday night with a 1.5 and 6.61M viewers. NBC (1.1, 4.88M) placed second in total viewers, while tying Fox (1.1, 4.00M) in the demo. ABC (0.9, 4.12M) stood at No.. 4 in demo, No. 3 in overall audience. CW (0.3, 1.08M) followed with repeats of Supernatural (0.3, 1.12M) and Black Lightning (0.3, 1.03M).

