Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Friday, September 3

South Dakota at Kansas

8:00, Big-12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Saturday, September 4

Oklahoma at Tulane

12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -26.5, o/u: 69.5

Stanford vs Kansas State

12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas State -2.5, o/u: 53

Northern Iowa at Iowa State

3:30, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

West Virginia at Maryland

3:30, ESPN
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 55

Louisiana at Texas

4:30, FOX
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 58

Baylor at Texas State

7:00, ESPN+
Line: Baylor -13.5, o/u: 55

Missouri State at Oklahoma State

7:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Texas Tech vs Houston

7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 65.5

Duquesne at TCU

8:00, Big 12/ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

