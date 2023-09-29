Big 12 picks for Week 5: Jayhawks, Mountaineers looking for upsets in the Lone Star State

One week into Big 12 play, there’s already a pretty good indication of who the contenders and pretenders are in the Big 12.

Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, BYU, UCF, and TCU have all looked good through the first four weeks of the season. West Virginia provided the first surprise with their upset of Texas Tech last week.

Kansas State and Oklahoma State are off this week, but there are six conference games in week 5.

But how will week two of conference play go? Here are this week’s Big 12 predictions.

Week 4: 5-3

2023 Overall: 34-15

Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars - 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

The Cincinnati Bearcats are coming off of a tough loss to Oklahoma in Week 4, where they struggled to run the football. BYU has been pretty good against the run, allowing just 130 rushing yards per game.

The Bearcats proved susceptible to the pass last week and Kedon Slovis has been throwing the ball well when he’s not turning it over. Provo is a difficult place to play at night.

Both teams are giving up 21.3 points per game, but the offense will be the difference in this one for BYU.

BYU 27, Cincinnati 20

Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns - 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

The last time the Kansas Jayhawks went down to Austin, Texas, they returned to Lawrence with a dramatic upset of the Texas Longhorns. Both teams are significantly better than they were in 2021 and this matchup has the potential to be a classic.

Texas is No. 2 in the Big 12 in point differential, and Kansas is No. 3. The Longhorns have been better defensively, but this isn’t the same Jayhawks defense.

The Longhorns won’t be able to pull away from Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks but will pick up the win.

Texas 34, Kansas 30

Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders - 2:30 p.m. CT on FS2

Texas Tech has to win this game or Lubbock might implode.

After last week’s upset loss to West Virginia, Joey McGuire and his crew have to earn a bounce-back victory. They’ll be without starter Tyler Shough, who suffered a broken left fibula in the loss to the Mountaineers. Behren Morton will need to recreate his performance in Stillwater from a year ago and not have a repeat of last week to beat the Cougars.

Quarterback Donovan Smith makes his return to Lubbock to take on his old team. He was better last week in the win over Sam Houston, but will need to take it to another level to beat Texas Tech.

We’re going with the veteran Smith having a breakout performance and the Cougars upsetting the Red Raiders at home.

Houston 27, Texas Tech 23

Baylor Bears at UCF Knights - 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1

Baylor needs Blake Shapen to return. FBC Mortgage Stadium will be rocking to welcome the Bears to town. Head Coach Dave Aranda could use Shapen’s veteran presence in what will be a hostile environment.

UCF can score with the best of them and Baylor’s defense isn’t looking particularly strong in 2023. Like McGuire at Tech, Aranda’s found himself on some shaky footing.

Timmy McClain has played well in the absence of John Rhys Plumlee, and he’ll be the difference in this one for the Knights.

UCF 31, Baylor 20

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners - 6:00 p.m. CT on FS1

West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs - 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2

West Virginia turned some heads two weeks ago when they picked up a win over Pitt. Those eyes opened further with a strong defensive effort against Texas Tech. Now they get set to take on a TCU Horned Frogs squad that’s looked impressive since their week one loss to Colorado.

Chandler Morris is playing good ball and Sonny Dykes will need him to keep that up this week against a Mountaineers defense allowing just 18.5 points per game.

If TCU is able to contain the West Virginia running game, the Horned Frogs will pick up the win.

Look for the Big 12’s rushing leader and TCU running back Emani Bailey to have another big day.

TCU 27, West Virginia 17

