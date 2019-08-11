Bianca Andreescu consoles Serena Williams after Rogers Cup final

Andreescu showed off her class during one of the biggest moments of her career. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

The showdown between rising Canadian star Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams in Sunday’s Rogers Cup final had the makings of an epic match.

Unfortunately it only lasted only 16 minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trailing 3-1 in the first set, Williams retired due to injury, handing the title to the hometown hero. When Andreescu realized what was happening, she showed immense class by heading to Williams’ chair and consoling the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who was fighting back tears.

The two shared an embrace and had an extended conversation, with Andreescu professing her admiration for what Williams has done during her career. Even at such a low moment, Andreescu was able to get some laughs out of the 37-year-old.

Not the ending we all expected, but what a moment for these two. ❤️🎾🏆



🇨🇦's @Bandreescu_ wins the @RogersCup after @serenawilliams retires due to an injury. #RC19 pic.twitter.com/N5eAAe5Ntw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 11, 2019

We have a feeling this won’t be the last meeting between these two powerhouses, and hopefully the next one won’t be cut short.

More sports coverage from Yahoo Sports