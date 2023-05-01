Betting: Who will win Warriors vs. Lakers series?
Minty Bets is joined by Jared Quay and Mark Drumheller to give their picks for the 2nd round series between Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers.
Here are three keys to the Warriors-Lakers matchup in the Western Conference semifinals.
Will we get Warriors vs. Lakers in the second round?
The Warriors gave the Kings life, while the Lakers treated the evening with the appropriate focus. Here are five takeaways from Friday's games.
The Lakers have been playing well for a few weeks.
The Kings had no answer for Curry's 50-point performance, a Game 7 record.
The former AL MVP is eligible to return as soon as May 8.
Jason Goff joins Vincent Goodwill the morning after Steph Curry’s 50pt game 7 performance against the Kings to talk about everything going on before the 2nd round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
