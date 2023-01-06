Betting: Who will pull an upset in NFL Week 18?
Minty Bets, Pamela Maldonado and Mark Drumheller give their top picks for an upset special in the final week of the NFL regular season.
Minty Bets, Pamela Maldonado and Mark Drumheller give their top picks for an upset special in the final week of the NFL regular season.
The Giants are resting their starters. Lamar Jackson is out. Heres a rundown of other major developments entering Week 18 of the NFL regular season.
Check out the final injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons
Marshall helped lead Moeller to its second-straight regional championship last season.
Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown didn't have an impressive statistical season, but the Bears see value in him beyond the numbers.
He was the second-highest rated recruit to ever sign with South Carolina, per the 247Sports Composite.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman (middle) poses with defensive coordinator Travis Williams (left) and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson (right). Sam Pittman Twitter NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team has seen four assistant coaches leave and four new assistants enter the program since the end of the season.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel broke down what he saw from Joshua Dobbs this week, how practice has gone before Saturday's game vs. Jacksonville.
Here are two game totals to consider for Week 18 in the NFL.
South Carolina's Jordan Burch is now in the transfer portal. Burch has a strong connection with Dan Lanning, who recruited the 5-star hard at Georgia.
A way-too-early look at Penn State's 2023 football schedule
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 18. The Bengals will beat the Ravens while Chargers win and Rams lose.
Teams that need to win for playoff consideration are often overvalued in the market.
What do the Jaguars need to accomplish Saturday to beat the Titans and earn the AFC South title?
After a breakout year in 2022, all eyes are on Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford as one of the top draft prospects in college baseball.
The Panthers turned things around after firing Matt Rhule and promoting Steve Wilks.
The Pac-12 had a massive resurgence in 2022. That's well represented by the number of Pac-12 players in the ESPN Top 100.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tennessee TItans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The NFL has announced league-wide plans to honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18. Home teams’ public address announcers will read a statement before the national anthem to honor both Hamlin and the first responders who saved his life: “Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the [more]
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the Russians and called on them to find the courage to free themselves, at least for Christmas, from their shameful fear of one man in the Kremlin who is destroying their country.
Some awards might very well be decided, but others are coming down to the wire.