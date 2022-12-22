Betting: NFL Week 16 Saturday Preview
Minty Bets, Mark Drumheller and Pam Maldonado give you their best bets for the NFL Week 16 Saturday Games on Christmas Eve.
Minty Bets, Mark Drumheller and Pam Maldonado give you their best bets for the NFL Week 16 Saturday Games on Christmas Eve.
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s loss to the 49ers and that infraction wasn’t an isolated one. Metcalf has received three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the last five games, but he said on Tuesday that the prospect of hurting the team with another one against the Chiefs this [more]
Speaking with local media Tuesday, Metcalf said NFL officials have stopped talking to him to explain their calls during games and just throw flags.
In the Christmas week edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reveals who he'd like to see make the playoffs, who is having the most pointless season, and also who might lead the Lions into their bright (??) future.
In a sworn deposition, Fox host Sean Hannity admitted that he never bought Trump's claim that the Dominion rigged tabulation machines.
Follow all the action as the top two picks in the 2021 NFL draft square off right here with Yahoo Sports.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jared Goff has the surging Detroit Lions in contention for a wild card spot. Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers still have plenty to play for as well, despite a 5-9 record. The teams clash in Charlotte on Saturday in a game that will impact NFC playoff scenarios.
Weather conditions could keep games competitive. Here's why we like the Raiders and Saints.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
Hillman started 10 games for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 2015.
Brock Purdy broke down some of the biggest differences between him and the other 49ers quarterbacks in Kyle Shanahan's system.
Julian Edelman wasn't shy in his criticism of Patriots QB Mac Jones' antics and failed tackle attempt on the costly lateral play in Week 15.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
The 8-6 Miami Dolphins and the 6-8 Green Bay Packers are fighting for a spot in the playoffs on Christmas. Here's who NFL reporters think will win.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.