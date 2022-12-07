Betting: NFL Week 14 Parlay Party
Ariel Epstein, Pamela Maldonado, and Mark Drumheller each give a pick to include in a 3-leg parlay for NFL Week 14.
Mike Golic joined Sports Seriously this week and was asked if he thinks Micah Parsons could become the GOAT defensive player in the NFL.
Actress and animal lover Kate Walsh talked to Fox News Digital about her time on "Grey's Anatomy," and revealed if she'd do a reboot of "Private Practice." She also discussed comedy in today's world of cancel culture.
Brock Purdy holds a distinction only 1 other QB in NFL history has vs. Tom Brady. (h/t @nwagoner)
World Cup not only focuses attention on Qatar's human rights violations, the tournament watched by billions also impacts protesters in China and Iran.
Volunteer firefighters in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, rescued a large buck that had fallen through the ice and into the freezing water of the Red Lake River on Monday.
With Scott Satterfield out, Louisville will begin its search for a new head coach. Here are five possible candidates for the opening.
Was there a serial killer in Fremont County, Iowa? Donald Studey's daughter reported him to be, though the investigation in Thurman continues.
Friction has long-simmered within the global Anglican Communion over its 42 provinces’ sharp differences on whether to recognize same-sex marriage and ordain LGBTQ clergy. The divisions widened this year as conservative bishops affirmed their opposition to LGBTQ inclusion and demanded “repentance” by provinces with inclusive policies. Caught in the middle is the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is the Church of England’s top bishop and the Anglican Communion’s ceremonial leader.
Josh Whyle, a 2022 first-team All-AAC selection, announced Tuesday he is opting out of Fenway Bowl to focus on preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.
If not Matt Patricia, who is designing the passing game for the Patriots?
The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported Wednesday that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams in 2022 has reached an all-time high of 83%. At the same time, improvements in the average GSR for Black football players (79.5%) slightly outpaced those of white players (91.7%).
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Scott Satterfield’s departure from Louisville for Cincinnati, and talk about former Louisville QB Jeff Brohm’s move from Purdue to take the open Cardinals’ job.
"It was preposterous that anyone with money would think this was a good idea," co-screenwriter Josh Miller said.
Randy Gregory and Caden Sterns might be set to return this week.
It was not immediately clear what the investigation pertained to. Her office told Insider that they're "confident that this matter will be dismissed."
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.