Betting the NBA Play-In Games

The NBA Playoffs tipoff with the play-in games Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The matchups do not lack star power. Here is the schedule with a thought from the Bet the EDGE boys for each.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Spread: Pelicans -1 | O/U: 224.5

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the Lakers to win by margin.

These two teams just met this past Sunday in New Orleans with LeBron and co. rolling to an easy 16-point win over the Pelicans. “I think the Pelicans are in trouble…Brandon Ingram is back, and he looks fine, but Zion Williamson looks out of gas and that is a bad sign when you have to turn around and play the Lakers and Anthony Davis again.”

Spread: Warriors -2.5 | O/U: 223.5

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) likes Curry and the Warriors.

“When you think about the Warriors and their somewhat underwhelming record and the fact that they have ended up as the 10-seed…within that is the fact that post All-Star Break Stephen Curry has been averaging like 31 minutes per game. The big thing I think in this is that if he needs to, he'll just play 40 minutes in this game…I think the Warriors should take care of business here. They may need an epic Steph game to do so but he will probably offer it.”

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Spread: 76ers -4.5 | O/U: 207

Joel Embiid's health is everything in this game and in any scenario in which the 76ers make a deep playoff run.

“Embiid has underperformed every single year in the playoffs,” said Croucher.

Jay and Drew both expect Philly to advance as the 7-seed and face Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks…and maybe be favored in that series.

Fun fact: Embiid averaged more points per game than minutes played this season.

Spread: Bulls -3 | O/U: 220

The Hawks limp in as the 10th-seed having lost six straight games while the Bulls split their last ten. Undoubtedly Jay and Drew will discuss this one on Monday or Tuesday’s Bet the EDGE. For those who can’t wait for that analysis, look at the Game Total OVER 220. The OVER has cashed in each of Chicago’s last five games and in four of the last five for Atlanta. Yes, teams usually tighten up defensively in the postseason, but we have some room on this one as the Hawks ae especially bad in their own end.

The stars are out for the NBA Playoffs beginning Tuesday Night. Let's enjoy the show and cash a few tickets along the way.