Betting on Kentucky Derby 150? How many horses have won from each post at Churchill Downs?

Jockeys, trainers and owners will clamor for their horse to run from either the fifth or 10th posts when the Derby and Oaks pill pull takes place April 27 at Churchill Downs.

Since the Kentucky Derby began using a starting gate in 1930, more winners have come from Post 5 — 10 victories, including two winners in the past six years in Always Dreaming (2017) and California Chrome (2014) — than any other position. And the 10th post has turned out more in-the-money showings than any other with 25, including Secretariat in 1973.

Although Post 8 is one of the least favorable spots, Mage had no problem winning from there last year, increasing the winning percentage to 9.7%. The year before that, Rich Strike’s 2022 victory was only the second time a horse has won from Post 20. The only post that has yet to produce a Derby-winning horse is the 17th. Whether that’ll change this year for the milestone 150th Run for the Roses will be decided May 4.

But before you place your bets, here’s a look at where the most winners and in-the-money horses have come from:

Post No. 1

Fastest winner: Hill Gail, 2:01 3/5 (1952)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 94-8-5-5

Win percentage: 8.5%

In-the-money percentage: 19.1%

Max Player finished in the top five from the post in 2020, but a horse has not placed in the money since Lookin at Lee (second) in 2017.

Post No. 2

Fastest winner: Affirmed, 2:01 1/5 (1978)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 94-7-5-13

Win percentage: 7.4%

In-the-money percentage: 26.6%

Boasts the second-best rate (26.6%) of horses finishing top three among the 20 post positions. Four of the seven wins from this spot came in the 1970s: Dust Commander (1970), Cannonade (1974), Bold Forbes (1976) and Affirmed (1978). There have been no winners since.

Post No. 3

Foolish Pleasure, with jockey Jacinto Vasquez aboard, surges ahead to take the lead to win the Kentucky Derby in 1975.

Fastest winner: Foolish Pleasure, 2:02 (1975)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 94-5-8-8

Win percentage: 5.3%

In-the-money percentage: 22.3%

Two of the five wins from this post came in the 1970s — 1975 (Foolish Pleasure) and 1979 (Spectacular Bid) — and no horse has won a race from this post since 1998 (Real Quiet). Two Phil’s finished second from this spot last year.

Post No. 4

With blinkers in place, Decidedly and jockey Bill Hartack pulled away to a 2 1/4-length victory over Roman Line in the 1962 Kentucky Derby.

Fastest winner: Decidedly, 2:00 2/5 (1962)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 94-5-6-4

Win percentage: 5.3%

In-the-money percentage: 16.0%

Super Saver’s 2010 Derby victory was the last for the post.

Post No. 5

Jockey Victor Espinoza looks back to see his competitors as he crosses the finish line of the 2002 Kentucky Derby aboard War Emblem.

Fastest winner: War Emblem, 2:01.13 (2002)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 94-10-8-4

Win percentage: 10.6%

In-the-money percentage: 23.4%

The winningest position with 10 champions. Four have come since 2000: War Emblem (2002), Funny Cide (2003), California Chrome (2014) and Always Dreaming (2017).

Post No. 6

Jockey Bill Hartack holds the roses he and Iron Liege won by defeating Gallant Man in the 1957 Kentucky Derby.

Fastest winner: Iron Liege, 2:01 1/5 (1957)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 94-2-8-3

Win percentage: 2.1%

In-the-money percentage: 13.8%

Has the least number of wins of the first 10 posts with two but has eight second-place finishes, tied with Post 5 for the most. Good Magic finished second in 2018 from the sixth post.

Post No. 7

Northern Dancer wins the 1964 Kentucky Derby.

Fastest winner: Northern Dancer, 2:00 (1964)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 93-8-6-6

Win percentage: 8.6%

In-the-money percentage: 21.5%

A horse has placed in the money from this post in 21.5% of the 93 races the post has been occupied. The most recent winner to come from the seventh starting post was Mandaloun in 2021.

Post No. 8

Fastest winner: Lucky Debonair, 2:01 1/5 (1965)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 93-9-5-5

Win percentage: 9.7%

In-the-money percentage: 20.4%

Last year, Mage became the third horse to win from the eighth post in the new millennium, joining Barbaro (2006) and Mine That Bird (2009). Tacitus added a third-place finish at the spot in 2019.

Post No. 9

Riva Ridge wins the 1972 Kentucky Derby.

Fastest winner: Riva Ridge, 2:01 4/5 (1972)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 90-4-6-8

Win percentage: 4.4%

In-the-money percentage: 20.0%

Tomy Lee and Venetian Way posted back-to-back wins in 1959 and 1960 from the ninth post, which has four winners total. A horse hasn’t won from here since 1972 (Riva Ridge).

Post No. 10

Ron Turcotte aboard Secretariat (left) edges ahead of Laffit Pincay Jr. aboard Sham (right) near the finish of the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Fastest winner: Secretariat, 1:59 2/5 (1973)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 87-9-6-10

Win percentage: 10.3%

In-the-money percentage: 28.7%

Secretariat, the greatest horse to win the Kentucky Derby, did so from this post 51 years ago. And four horses won in the 1980s: Genuine Risk (1980), Sunny’s Halo (1983), Spend a Buck (1985) and Sunday Silence (1989). This post owns the second-best win percentage (10.3%) behind Post 5 and the best in-the-money percentage (28.7%).

Post No. 11

Jockey Gary Stevens congratulates Kentucky Derby winner Winning Colors after the filly was presented with the blanket of roses in 1988.

Fastest winner: Winning Colors, 2:02 1/5 (1988)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 83-2-6-4

Win percentage: 2.4%

In-the-money percentage: 14.5%

Brokers Tip (1933) and Winning Colors (1988) are the lone winners to come out of the 11th post. Code of Honor finished as runner-up in 2019.

Post No. 12

Kauai King (8) prevails over Advocator (3), Blue Skyer (12) and Stupendous (2) at the finish of the 1966 Kentucky Derby.

Fastest winner: Kauai King, 2:02 (1966)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 79-3-3-4

Win percentage: 3.8%

In-the-money percentage: 12.7%

Angel of Empire was the last horse to get close to a win from the 12th spot, finishing third in 2023.

Post No. 13

Fastest winner: Nyquist, 2:01.31 (2016)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 77-5-5-7

Win percentage: 6.5%

In-the-money percentage: 22.1%

The unlucky number has been just that lately. Nyquist is the most recent winner, with Simplification finishing in the top 5 in 2022.

Post No. 14

1950 Kentucky Derby winner Middleground with jockey Bill Boland.

Fastest winner: Middleground, 2:01 3/5 (1950)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 67-2-6-6

Win percentage: 3.0%

In-the-money percentage: 20.9%

The only winners to come from the 14th position were Middleground (1950) and Carry Back (1961). But a solid 20.9% of the horses to run from this post have finished in the money, including Essential Quality’s third-place showing in 2021.

Post No. 15

Authentic, with John Velazquez aboard, wins the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5, 2020, with a small audience of onlookers. The race was delayed from its normal date on the first Saturday in May because of the pandemic.

Fastest winner: Authentic, 2:00.61 (2020)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 62-6-2-1

Win percentage: 9.7%

In-the-money percentage: 14.5%

The new millennium has seen horses from the 15th post have some success. Authentic won the 2020 Derby. American Pharaoh (2015), Orb (2013) and Fusaichi Pegasus (2000) also were victorious.

Post No. 16

In speeding through the Kentucky Derby's 1 1/4 miles in 1:59.97, Monarchos, with jockey Jorge Chavez aboard, joined 1973 winner Secretariat as the only Derby champions to hit the wire in under two minutes.

Fastest winner: Monarchos, 1:59.97 (2001)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 51-4-3-3

Win percentage: 7.8%

In-the-money percentage: 19.6%

One of the fastest times recorded at the Derby came from this post in 2001, with Monarchos winning in 1:59.97. All four horses that have won from this post have done so in the last 30 years, including Animal Kingdom (2011), Charismatic (1999) and Thunder Gulch (1995).

Post No. 17

Fastest winner: N/A

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 44-0-1-2

Win percentage: 0.0%

In-the-money percentage: 6.8%

The only post to never produce a winner, Forty Niner came the closest after finishing second in 1988. Don’t Get Mad placed fourth in 2005.

Post No. 18

Gato Del Sol, with jockey Eddie Delahoussaye aboard, wins the 1982 Kentucky Derby.

Fastest winner: Gato Del Sol, 2:02 2/5 (1982)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 36-2-4-0

Win percentage: 5.6%

In-the-money percentage: 16.7%

Country House was only the second horse to win from the 18th post after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference — for the first time in Derby history — in 2019. Gato Del Sol was the only other winner in 1982.

Post No. 19

Mario Gutierrez wins the 2012 Kentucky Derby aboard I'll Have Another.

Fastest winner: I'll Have Another, 2:01.83 (2012)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 30-1-1-0

Win percentage: 3.3%

In-the-money percentage: 6.7%

I’ll Have Another (2012) is the only horse to win from the 19th post, though Wicked Strong finished fourth from the position two years later.

Post No. 20

Big Brown, with Kent Desormeaux aboard, wins the 2008 Kentucky Derby.

Fastest winner: Big Brown, 2:01.82 (2008)

Record (Entries-win-place-show): 18-2-0-1

Win percentage: 11.1%

In-the-money percentage: 16.7%

Before Rich Strike, Big Brown was the only horse to win from the 20th post. Practical Joke added a fifth-place finish in 2017.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby winners from each post position ahead of Run for Roses