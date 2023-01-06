Betting: Will Jaguars cover -6.5 vs. Titans in must-win matchup?
Minty Bets is joined by Pam Maldonado and Mark Drumheller to give their best bets for the "must-win" NFL matchups between the Titans and Jaguars, and the Lions and Packers.
Minty Bets is joined by Pam Maldonado and Mark Drumheller to give their best bets for the "must-win" NFL matchups between the Titans and Jaguars, and the Lions and Packers.
It’s official. Almost. We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish [more]
The Fox Sports pundit was criticised for his reaction after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field in Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Bills, Bengals and Chiefs all face uncertainty with the AFC's No. 1 seed picture. Mike Florio has an idea of how the NFL could handle that.
Jadeveon Clowney is going out swinging
Report: NFL decide #Bills-#Bengals game will not be played after Damar Hamlin injury:
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
After waking up, Damar Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won the game against Cincinnati. Their response was perfect.
Bill Belichick had some humbling words on the Damar Hamlin incident.
The NFL has made a decision on Bills vs. Bengals.
As the NFL's regular season nears its end, "Black Monday" draws near. Recent history suggests at least a half-dozen openings by mid-month.
Jim Harbaugh has formally acknowledged the NFL rumors once again, this time with an official statement through the football program. Harbaugh said on Thursday that he continues to plan on coaching Michigan into the 2023 season. “I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said in a statement.
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, the league announced on Thursday.
Sharpe did not show up Tuesday’s Undisputed show following Hamlin’s collapse during the Monday night game
The NFL continues to discuss and deliberate the unfinished Bills-Bengals game from Week 17. Nothing is official yet. Here’s what we currently know. Bills-Bengals most likely will not be played. The players don’t want to do it. And there’s no good way to fit it into the schedule. The best bad solution in this regard [more]
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey prepares to face Arizona's J.J. Watt in his final game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have their full breakdown of the biggest game of the year as the TCU Horned Frogs face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Will Kliff Kingsbury be coaching his final game for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday? A recent report indicates the coach is on his way out of Arizona.
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Also, the NFL said playing the game between the Bills and Bengals would have required postponing the start of the playoffs by a week, and affecting all 14 teams that qualified for the postseason. The NFL said its decision creates “potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios.”
Who is favored between the Packers and Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 of the NFL season?
The NFL may make a rare move of canceling a game after Monday's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game was suspended due to the injury to Damar Hamlin.