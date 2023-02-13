Betting: Will Eagles win it all next season?
Minty Bets, Pamela Maldonado and Mark Drumheller pick a favorite and a long shot to win it all next season.
Carlos Dunlap: "(Joe Burrow) is the future of the NFL. Next to Pat Mahomes, who else? Future is his."
The playing surface at State Farm Stadium is once again being called into question. But this time it is for Super Bowl 57.
The Giants had the weirdest offseason in franchise history and are ready to put the Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa chases fully behind them. As they report to camp this week, here are five questions to answer during spring training.
Liz and Bill Foster had the best seats at Super Bowl 57, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And they're Cincinnati Bengals fans.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
The scandal-ridden New York congressman seemingly cannot escape internet mockery
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million for his WMPO repeat. But it was a huge payday for Nick Taylor as well.
Despite not being available for Super Bowl LVII, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been having quite the eventful Sunday.
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
Former NFL offensive lineman Conrad Dobler, who reveled in his reputation as a player who landed from time to time on the wrong side of the rulebook, has died. He was 72. Dobler entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick in 1972, selected by the then-St. Louis Cardinals. He spent six years with the [more]
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
The message, of course, was sent with love.
Tony Finau said he stayed with PGA Tour to keep playing against best players in the world on best tour in the world
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
Xander Schauffele benefitted from a second opinion during a rules situation Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open.