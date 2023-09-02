Betting Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants in Week 1 and which bets they like for the opening-week matchup.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants in Week 1 and which bets they like for the opening-week matchup.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Like so many others, Daniels took an unforgettable toll from COVID-19. But the star quarterback is coming to terms with his grief and learning how to cope in his new environment.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Coach Steve Kerr made a key adjustment at the end of the contest, keeping reserves Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves on the floor for the entire final quarter to push Team USA to an 85-73 victory.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Gane is the clear favorite at -175 odds at BetMGM, while Spivac is +145 to pull off the upset. Can Spivac keep the heavyweight on his back?
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Brandt was the first person to use computers in NFL scouting.
After revealing whom he thinks are the safest options in Rounds 1-10, Fred Zinkie identifies some overvalued players in the same range.
To conclude "Cram Week" and our draft season coverage we have everyone on the Yahoo Fantasy staff here to provide their one last piece of advice you need to know before heading into your drafts. Yahoo's Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski, Dan Titus, Jorge Martin and Kate Magdziuk all share their final convictions of the draft season.
It's finally here: Matt Harmon highlights which wide receivers could end up at the top of the mountain this fantasy football season.
Video captured by "Hard Knocks" showed why Ward was angry enough to get into it with Rodgers.
Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.
Multiple front office executives couldn't figure out why the Cowboys made the move. But any speculation tying it Prescott's forthcoming contract negotiations? "That's media [stuff]," according to one general manager.