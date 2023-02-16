Betting: Who has the best value to win the East?
Minty Bets is joined by Mark Drumheller to discuss his top pick to win the Eastern Conference in the NBA.
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey figures to land a big-money contract as a free agent, which might price him out of the 49ers' budget for the 2023 season.
Former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt will be working with the Crimson Tide for the 2023 season. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com reports that the University of Alabama staff directory added Whisenhunt’s name on Wednesday. He has the title of special assistant to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Whisenhunt was 45-51 over six seasons as the [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but the game was decided on a lot more than a holding penalty.
LeBron James returned after a three-game absence with a clean bill of health after MRI and optimism about new teammates' play after a Lakers' win.
Even on a Nets team without stars, Simmons has been relegated to the bench.
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Blake Griffin has only appeared in 26 games this season, but the leadership that he and veterans like Malcolm Brogdon have provided this season are a big reason why the Celtics own the NBA's best record.
Marcus Smart did a little bit of everything in his return from injury to help the Celtics head into the All-Star break with a 127-109 win over the Pistons. We share our takeaways from the decisive victory.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
TNT NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Reggie Miller talk about Phoenix Suns' playoff hopes with the addition of two-time finals MVP, Kevin Durant.
Sophomore guard Caroline Ducharme's return to UConn helped spur the team's comeback against Creighton on Wednesday night.
Will the Warriors be able to turn their season around after the NBA All-Star break?
Thursday's schedule includes the Cup qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
The two golfers have forged a close friendship
Mikaela Shiffrin won her first giant slalom world title to become the most decorated skier in modern world Alpine skiing championships history.
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
Booker Pickett, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is one of the most highly coveted defensive end prospects in the class of 2024. Florida State is on that list as well as Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC.
Here’s everything John Calipari said after Kentucky won a close game at Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday night.