Bethesda Academy wins first state football title in dramatic fashion

The broad smile across Antwain Turner's face told the story and spoke volumes about the dedication the longtime Bethesda coach has had with his beloved football program.

It all came together in dramatic fashion for the Blazers Saturday at Charleston Southern as Bethesda saw a last second field goal attempt by Williamsburg Academy sail wide right. Bethesda edged the Stallions 18-17 to win the SCISA Class A state title — the first state football championship in school history.

Turner has been there from the start, leading the program for 19 seasons. The Blazers had been to the title game twice, losing in the finals in 2015 and 2019. In 2021, the Blazers won one game all season, so for this senior class to close out with a championship was even more special.

"There were a lot of hills and valleys in this game, with a couple touchdowns called back on penalties that really took the wind out of our sails," Turner said. "As a coach, you have to stay even keeled to keep your guys stable. We told them the game was 48 minutes, and it wasn't how you start, but how you finish."

Bethesda coach Antwain Turner celebrates winning the SCISA state football title with his son, Jadon, No. 9, and Triston Randall.

It looked like Bethesda might lose in the title game once again when Wes Smith connected on a 39-yard field goal with 10:05 left to put Williamsburg up 17-6.

The Blazers hadn't scored since their first drive, but had two touchdowns called back. One on an apparent 60-yard scoring pass from Triston Randall to Thomas Peters that was negated on an illegal man downfield call, and another when Raleigh Wesley's kick return for a touchdown was called back on a holding flag.

When the Bethesda rally started, Randall was 7 of 17 for 81 yards passing, but the senior captain finished his final game with a flourish.

After Wesley recovered a fumble, Randall hit him on a swing pass and Wesley rolled around the right end for a 29-yard score that cut the lead to 17-12 with 5:50 left. After forcing a punt, Bethesda got the ball back on their own 29 with 2:38 left.

Randall then aired it out with his best throw of the day, finding Caleb Dillon in stride for a 50-yard gain. Two plays later, Randall rolled to his left and threw one to Peters, who went up and over a defender to haul it in for a 22-yard score that put Bethesda up 18-17.

"At first I thought the ball was going to be short, so I went up to try to bat it down," said Peters, a senior, who also caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Randall in the first quarter. "But then I realized I had a chance at it. I was able to scoop it, pull it to my chest and secure it.

"I came here as a freshman and had never played. I didn't even know how to line up as a receiver. Triston and I put in a lot of work together, and for our team to win it all our senior year it means everything to us."

Williamsburg marched down the field and Smith was lined up for a 35-yard field goal with two seconds left. He missed it, and the Bethesda sideline celebrated, only to realized that an official had thrown a flag for a personal foul, saying there was illegal contact with the center on the attempt. Smith had another chance from 27-yards out, but pushed it right, and the Blazer celebration ensued.

"This means everything to us," said Randall, the senior quarterback/linebacker who started his career playing center for the Blazers. "When we were down, we never gave up because we know what caliber of team we are. There were some calls by the officials that affected the game, but what happens, happens and you have to look forward. We left everything on the field and won. Coach Turner and I had the biggest hug after the game -- I've never felt this good."

Randall finished 10 of 20 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

"To win the championship means so much to me, but it's not really about me -- it's about Bethesda, our football program and all the players we've had through the years," Turner said. "This senior class went through rocky times their sophomore year, but we told them that was a deposit for what was to come in the future.

"We had T-shirts made that said 'Our time is now,' and everyone believed it," Turner said. "And to win it in this fashion is nothing short of amazing. I'm so proud of the guys, and this is a life lesson that they will carry forward forever."

